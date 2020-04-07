Making face shields is a family affair

KUALA LUMPUR: When the Movement Control Order (MCO) was announced by the government to combat the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus, the first thing on the minds of the Soo family was what they could do from home to help healthcare workers on the frontlines.

The Soo family, who reside in Kepong Baru, knew that protective gear such as face masks, gloves and face shields, as well as hand sanitisers, were in short supply as demand for them had skyrocketed.

Soo Chee Luang, 64, a retired project director, said he knew that besides adhering to the MCO and staying put at home, his family had to help out in one way or another.

“For the first few days of the MCO, my wife and I, along with our daughters, son-in-law and grandson, stayed at home.

“We kept ourselves busy by cleaning the house and doing our daily chores.

“Then my eldest daughter suggested that we do something for the frontliners who are the ones taking all the risks and putting their lives at stake,” Soo said.

He said the eldest of his three daughters, Jayniick, 36, searched online for ideas on what the family could do to produce their own Personal Protective Equipment.

“She browsed through various groups on Facebook and came across a post by another family who were making face shields for healthcare workers from home.

“I thought that if they could do it, then we could do it too. We decided to pursue such an initiative and started sourcing materials to make face shields,” he said, adding that the family also searched the Internet to learn how to make face shields.

Jayniick said from searching online, she found Vision Foam Industries Sdn Bhd and one of its owners, Chow Fook Kong, 56, both based in Sungai Buloh.

After contacting the company and explaining what her family intended to do, she was pleasantly surprised when Chow expressed support for the idea and pledged to provide materials for free.

Jayniick said her family started making face shields from early morning right after breakfast.

“All five of us will sit at the dining table and each one has a specific task. We can make up to 200 pieces or more each day.

“It is our first time doing such a thing and we feel really good about it,” she said, adding that the family had been making face shields for more than a week.

She said hospital staff collect the face shields every few days.

Chow said his company produced foam and sponge for a wide range of uses, but they were primarily used to make mattresses, sofas and other furniture.

He said a few people had contacted him after the Covid-19 outbreak on the possibility of his company supplying them with foam that was cut to a specific size to make face shields.

“Just days after the MCO was implemented, some people found our contact details online and reached out to us. We discussed the matter at the company management level and decided to supply those who got in touch with us with as much foam as they needed, free of charge.”

He said the company also supplied foam to a few organisations and charitable groups that make face shields for frontliners.