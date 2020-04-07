Food aid distribution covers vast areas in Kudat

KUDAT: Distributing food aid to the people here is not be an easy task, but it does not stop Deputy Finance Minister 1 Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri from doing it as he wants to make sure that no one is left behind.

The Kudat member of parliament (MP) said the food distribution needs to cover big areas namely Kudat, Pitas, Bengkoka and Banggi.

Such vast areas, he said, were equivalent to the size of three peninsula states like Melaka, Penang and Perlis.

"It is almost 5,000 square kilometres, (with) population of not less than 150,000. Pulau Banggi, especially Pulau Tigabu, for example, takes about four hours by boat to reach the island.

"Food aid under Kudat MP will go through 10 phases. We hope to cover more than 10,000 families from the lower category, depending on the (Covid-19 pandemic) situation," he said today.

Abdul Rahim stressed they started food aid immediately after the movement control order (MCO) was imposed.

Apart from MP’s office, he said assistance came from various quarters, including assemblymen, non-governmental organisations, welfare department and generous individuals.

Kudat is among the 10 districts listed as green zones or Covid-19 free areas. Other districts are Kalabakan, Pitas, Kota Marudu, Beluran, Telupid, Tenom, Nabawan, Kuala Penyu and Tongod.

Although Kalabakan is placed under green zone, it is believed that 10 Covid-19 cases recorded under Tawau district were from Kalabakan.

Hence, Abdul Rahim advised Kudat folks to remain in compliance with stay-at-home order to ensure the district and its people remain free from coronavirus infection.

Commenting on Kampung Tinangol villagers claiming they have yet to receive food aid, Abdul Rahim clarified the village, although located in Kudat division, was under Kota Marudu parliamentary constituency.

He also stressed the government has provided temporary relief under Bantuan Prihatin Nasional to target groups especially hardcore poor, senior citizens, the disabled, patients, and single parents to help reduce their burden during these trying times.