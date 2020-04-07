KL Standard Chartered Marathon 2020 cancelled

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2020 has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health and safety of runners, organising crew, volunteers, medical personnel, officials and police personnel, remained its top priority, said the organisers in a statement released today.

“We will automatically defer all individual registrations for this year to the following year.

“We plan to have KLSCM 2021 in the second week of June, pending confirmation from the city council,” said KLSCM project director Rainer Biemans.

He said the organisers could not find an available replaceable date or venue that would be suitable for an event of the magnitude for this year’s KLSCM.

“We have therefore decided that the only possible course of action would be to cancel this year’s event.

“This was not an easy decision as we understand the significance of the amount of time and preparation that has been put into this year’s event by all parties.

“Thank you to all our runners, volunteers and fans for your support and understanding,” he said.

He said all remaining Running Clinics, the Race Entry Pack Collection(REPC) and the Active Lifestyle Expo for KLSCM 2020 have also been cancelled.

However, he said the Run For A Reason (RFAR) charity initiative would continue until May 14 and all funds raised thus far would be disbursed to the respective charity beneficiaries.

“We implore everyone who is a part of the KLSCM family, and the wider national and global community to do their respective parts in combating the coronavirus.

“We have updated our frequently-asked questions (FAQ) section on our website to address this,” he said.

Runners can also follow KLSCM Facebook and Instagram pages or subscribe to their newsletter for further updates.

KLSCM 2020 was scheduled to be held on June 13 and 14 this year.