Greatech donates RM200k ultrasound for Covid-19 patients at Penang Hospital

GEORGE TOWN: Greatech Technology Bhd donated an ultrasound machine to the Penang Hospital today, a key equipment needed to monitor Covid-19 patients.

At a cost of RM200,000, the device will be specifically used for Covid-19 patients at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) here.

Greatech Technology Bhd chief operating officer Khor Lean Heng handed over the machine to Penang Hospital deputy director Dr Goh Hin Kwang.

"We inquired from the hospital what it needed critically especially to treat Covid-19cases and it said an ultrasound machine was much needed.

"We ordered it, and within a week, we were able to deliver it to the hospital. We are doing the least we can to help our frontliners," said Khor when met at the hospital today.

Its Consultant Intensivist Datuk Dr Lim Chew Har said the ultrasound was needed to monitor a patient's hearts, lungs and also the fluid status.

She said the ultrasound used for Covid-19 patients should not be used for non Covid-19 patients as there was potential of the virus being spread.

"Currently, we have two ultrasound machines. They are not functioning well as they are over 15 years old.

"Now, we have this new device which we can use for all our Covid-19 patients in the ICU," she said.

As of today, Penang recorded 102 Covid-19 cases.