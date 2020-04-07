Appreciation for all healthcare workers in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with World Health Day 2020, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Office expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare workers.

“We are humbled by your immense sacrifices, invaluable dedication, commitment and unwavering efforts in managing Covid-19,” it said.

The message was conveyed through an appreciation letter from Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and WHO representative to Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore Dr Lo Ying-Ru Jacqueline, today.

In the letter, MOH and WHO said healthcare workers be it in the ministry, related ministries and private healthcare facilities in Malaysia had continued to devote their time and energy to contain this pandemic, which has been challenging.

It said they were risking their own lives for the benefit of the nation.

“As we celebrate the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, in conjunction with World Health Day 2020, we wish to thank our nurses who have played a vital role in healthcare service delivery in Malaysia.

“We cannot thank you enough for your noble contributions and sacrifices."

The ministry and WHO in the letter said it ardently hoped they will continue to work together in providing the best healthcare services to the people.

It also thanked members of the public who have volunteered to assist healthcare workers and other frontliners.

“Together, we will win this battle against Covid-19," the letter said.