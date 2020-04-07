Tesco announces 600 new jobs to meet demand

KUALA LUMPUR: Tesco Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd is looking to hiring over 600 new workers for the next eight weeks to meet the unprecedented demand due to Covid-19 as well as the upcoming Ramadan and Hari Raya celebrations.

Tesco Head of People Alvin Low said the Covid-19 pandemic had caused an increase in demand for food and household products and the recruitment would help the store to meet the demand.

“At Tesco, we are working around the clock to help ensure families have access to the shopping items they need. To help us step up and meet demand, we would like to bring in over 600 new colleagues to work in our stores for at least the next eight weeks.

“New colleagues will be placed across all of our 60 stores nationwide and tesco online. We have seen a huge surge of orders via Tesco online since the Movement Control Order and we need all the help we can get to serve our customers as best we can,” he said in a statement.

He also said with new workers coming on board, the existing employees would be be able to have sufficient rest.

He added Malaysians aged 18 to 60, with a minimum of Sijil Pendidikan Malaysia were eligible and those with special needs were also welcome to join the team.

“Vacancies include Store Associates, Cashiers, Tesco Online Pickers and Customer Delivery Assistants. No previous experience needed for full time, temporary and part time roles.

“We launched the recruitment drive about two weeks ago, and we have since received some applications. We hope more will come forward to join us soon as we have streamlined our recruitment system and interviews are conducted via telephone so that candidates will not breach the MCO,” said Low.

Interested applicants can email to [email protected], or call the Customer Service Hotline at 1300-13-1313.

Candidates who have no access to emails or phones can walk-in at the nearest Tesco store to obtain the application form.