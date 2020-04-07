10 days to screen Selangor Mansion, Malayan Mansion residents

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry will need about 10 days to conduct Covid-19 screening on nearly 5,000 residents of Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion at Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the screening would involve about 2,500 residents in each block.

“We are conducting active case detection. So we hope by doing so, we will need about 10 days for us to clean up the area,” he added.

The two blocks had been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) today after 15 new Covid-19 cases were recorded from the two buildings.

This is the fourth EMCO announced by the government in its effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Other residential areas and housing estates placed under EMCO included Menara City One in Jalan Mushi Abdullah, Mile 21 until Mile 24 in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat as well as Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam in Kluang, Johor.