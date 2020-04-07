Stay put, Malaysians in Singapore told

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians in Singapore have been asked to remain in the republic for another two weeks.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the governments of both countries were currently in discussion on the matter.

“Malaysians currently living and working in Singapore, if possible, stay there for another two weeks.

“If they return to Malaysia, they will need to be screened for further action,” he said at a press conference today.

Previously, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Malaysia-Singapore joint working group on Covid-19 would meet to discuss changes to conditions before allowing Malaysians to come home.

He said these citizens would not be allowed to return until the changes were finalised.

In a press conference yesterday (Monday), Ismail Sabri said in the existing agreement, Malaysians who work in Singapore and want to return home must be tested for Covid-19 in the republic.