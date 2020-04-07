127 foreign tourists decide to remain in Pahang

KUANTAN: A total of 127 foreign tourists have decided to remain in popular tourist destinations in Pahang following the spread of Covid-19 in their respective countries.

Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said they included 85 people in Tioman Island and 42 in Cameron Highlands.

“All of them, aged between 20 and 80, are from the United States, China, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

“They have been in the resorts before the MCO was enforced and it is learnt that the Immigration Department has been informed of the situation and it is ready to assist them,” he said.

Abdul Jalil joined Army chief Gen Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi after checking a roadblock at Tanjung Lumpur here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Hasbullah said a total of 7,000 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel have been deployed to assist the Royal Malaysia Police in enforcing the second phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) from April 1.

He said during the first phase of the MCO from March 18 to 31, between 5,000 and 6,000 MAF personnel had been mobilised.

He said the number was increased following stricter rules enforced for the second phase of the MCO.

“In addition to assisting the MCO operations through roadblocks, some 5,000 personnel are tasked with maintaining security and order in the country’s borders,” he told reporters.

Ahmad Hasbullah said the MAF also helped in the enforcement of enhanced MCO in Simpang Renggam, Johor; Sungai Lui, Selangor and Menara City One in Kuala Lumpur by mobilising 20 personnel at one time.

“We are also assisting in monitoring the delivery of essential items including food to the interior parts of Sabah and Sarawak from last Sunday and this will continue until Friday,” he said.

Ahmad Hasbullah also said there had been no Covid-19 case among the MAF personnel. -- Bernama