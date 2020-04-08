Pahang introduces online Ramadan bazaar portal

KUANTAN: No Ramadan bazaars, no problem.

After deciding to cancel the annual Ramadan bazaars this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pahang government has initiated an online Ramadan bazaar portal called "PahangMart" to assist traders and customers during the upcoming fasting month.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the new online Ramadan bazaar portal would serve as an alternative for traders to promote their breaking of fast mouth-watering delicacies and allow customers to place their orders with just a single click.

He said the PahangMart portal would display a list of Ramadan bazaars throughout the state along with the "stalls" operating at the areas.

“Images of food items sold by traders will be displayed to make it easy for customers to make their choice before placing orders. Delivery services (runner) is provided.

“So besides the existing food delivery service riders, PahangMart will also provide a platform for delivery riders and those interested to take up the job (as delivery riders) can contact PahangGo for further details," he said, adding that PahangMart would also include the names of all the supermarkets in Pahang along with the goods which they have on offer.

Wan Rosdy said he hoped that the initiative would not only help people purchase food items for their breaking of fast and essentials from the bazaars but also pave the way for traders and hawkers to continue doing business during these tough times.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said the move to cancel the Ramadan bazaars at all 11 districts in Pahang was to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and heed the advice of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah which is to avoid mass gatherings for the next six months to a year.

He said they had to call off Ramadan bazaars at 94 locations in Pahang which involves some 4,639 traders.

This is based on the records obtained last year from all 11 local authorities and the Tioman Development Authority.

Wan Rosdy said the move to introduce PahangMart was made following concerns expressed by traders who needed to get by during these trying times.

It is learnt that Ramadan bazaar traders in Pahang will be required to register with the portal before their services can be displayed on PahangMart, which will be part of the existing PahangGo mobile application.