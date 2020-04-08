Malaysians can continue working in Singapore, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has advised Malaysians currently in Singapore to remain in the city-state amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was because his Singaporean counterpart has given assurance that Malaysians across the causeway can continue working there.

“The Senior Minister (Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean) has assured that they will be allowed to work and (follow) the earlier agreement to bear the cost of their lodging, food and daily allowances,” said Ismail today.

Ismail added that he has also discussed with Teo on the different standard operating procedures (SOP) of both countries on health screenings for entry to Johor and exit from Singapore.

Singapore, said Ismail, followed the World Health Organisations’s SOP which states there was no need for swab tests to be performed on those with no symptoms.

“However, on our side, we ask that the swab test be done on all wanting to return here. Those who are back here have been given clearance letters as they are said to be free of Covid-19 but that is only the result of the normal health screening.

“They are now being quarantined at home. We are unsatisfied with that (Singapore’s SOP) and have already discussed with them to allow Malaysians to remain in Singapore.

“However, as we know Singapore has no right to stop Malaysians from coming home,” said Ismail.

Ismail added that they will also ask its Human Resources Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry to discuss the possibility of obtaining a list of Malaysians wanting to return home.

He said the list will enable the government to plan and stagger the number of those returning to avoid congestion upon their arrival in Johor which will complicate the process of swab tests by the Health Ministry.