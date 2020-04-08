Sarawak police chief down with Covid-19

KUCHING: Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail confirmed today that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital here.

He conveyed the information when contacted by Bernama about an online portal report that he has been admitted to the hospital for sore throat.

Aidi said his wife and the police officers and personnel from his office at the Sarawak police headquarters have been instructed to undergo self-quarantine at home pending laboratory test results. - Bernama