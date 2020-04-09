RTD ready to assist police, Armed Forces in MCO duties

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (RTD) is prepared to assist the police and Armed Forces to man roadblocks during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a statement, RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said this was in line with the announcement made by the Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier today.

Shaharuddin said his department would liaise with the police for coordination and arrangement of tasks to ensure that operations conducted were in accordance with the standard operating procedure.

He has RTD has always been committed in serving the community particularly during current Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri in the daily Covid-19 press conference said, RTD would deploy its personnel to man roadblocks together with the police.