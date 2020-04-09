All quiet in the Malaysia-Thailand border front

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: Several locations, known to be smuggling routes along the Malaysia-Thailand border, here, were devoid of activities following strict security measures put in place under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

A Berita Harian checks at two of these locations; one at the border fence near the Cergas Jaya Duty Free Complex and another, near a gold club in Laka Temin, found no evidence of smuggling activities taking place.

This follows actions taken by the General Operations Force (GOF) and Border Security Agency (AKSEM) in stepping up patrols and deploying personnel in areas deemed as smuggling hot spots.

During the ongoing MCO, police have also mounted roadblocks on all routes leading to the Bukit Timah Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS).

Even journalists had to pass through three roadblocks and were checked all the way from Alor Star to the border area.

Following the tight control measure, it was believed that smuggling activities had also dropped drastically after syndicates found it difficult to penetrate the main border area including the smuggling routes and points.

GOF Northern Brigade Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner Abdul Ghani Mohd Ji, said the situation along the border areas during the MCO remained under control.

He said the closure of all entry and exit points along the border by Thailand since March 23 has seen crossborder activities coming to a standstill.

“At the same time, border control along the Malaysia-Thailand border has been enhanced so that there is no element of smuggling, especially involving illegal immigrants coming into the country.

“The Northern Brigade GOF operations would also be enhanced and tightened in all routes deemed to be hot locations or routes contributing towards smuggling of ketum leaves or illegal immigrants," he said.

Abdul Ghani said currently there are 300 GOF personnel on duty to enforce the MCO.

“We have tightened control of border operations including deploying personnel to strategic locations especially the Padang Besar Railway Station.” he said.