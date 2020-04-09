BPN eligibility based on BSH database, 2018 income tax data

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) cash handout is based on the recipients’ income levels as per the Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) 2018 tax assessment records.

In a statement today, IRB clarified that the approval for the aid was made automatically according to the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) database and individuals’ 2018 income tax data.

It said this in response to media reports that prominent individuals including Members of Parliament and dignitaries had been found to be eligible for the BPN aid, which began on April 6.

“The eligibility of an individual is determined based on his or her BPN income criteria and their tax records, as well as data from the relevant government databases according to the (four) categories.”

The four categories are B40 with household income of RM4,000 and below; B40 (bachelor) with income of RM2,000 and below; M40 with household income of between RM4,001 and RM8,000; and M40 (bachelor) with household income of between RM2,000 and RM4,000.

It said new applications or appeals for the aid could only be made by those who have not been registered with BSH, while taxpayers need to update their personal data with the IRB.

Approval of new applications are subject to review and verification process, IRB said.

The board, however, welcomed the move by certain MPs who had voluntarily returned the BPN cash aid.

“In the event, any MPs or other BPN recipients who would like to return the handout, he or she may do so by submitting a refusal letter stating their full name and MyKad number.

“Attach a bank draft/check addressed to the Accountant General of Malaysia (noting the amount of return), and deliver it to the Finance Ministry at the following address: Pejabat Belanjawan Negara Kementerian Kewangan Malaysia Presint 2, 62592 Putrajaya,” the statement read.

On April 8, Kuantan member of parliament Fuziah Salleh expressed shock to find out she is eligible for the BPN aid, amounting to RM1,600.

Questioning the error in the system, the third-term MP wondered how she could qualify since she was not a BSH recipient and had never applied for the aid.

The government has allocated RM10 billion for the BPN scheme as part of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz was reported as saying that the first phase of payments of BPN one-off cash assistance for 8.3 million households and unmarried individuals would be made in stages, involving payments totaling RM5.63bil, out of the total RM9.24 billion allocated.

On a related matter, concerned over the development of Covid-19 in the country, IRB has contributed RM383,350 in cash to the Covid-19 fund, managed by the National Disaster Management Agency.