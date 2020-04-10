Nearly 50 per cent of individuals aged 20 to 24 use internet to seek jobs

PUTRAJAYA: An analysis of internet usage nationwide has found that 49.5 per cent of individuals in the age group 20 to 24 were more likely to use the Internet to find a job or submit a job application.

Another 56.3 per cent of Malaysians were found to use the internet to watch television, while another 45.1 per cent ordered goods and services through e-Commerce.

Meanwhile 32.6 per cent aged between 35 and 39 were found to be more active in using the Internet for services related to travel or travel-related accommodation.

“As for individuals aged 45 to 49, they favoured posting opinions or voting on civic or political issues on the Internet (21.1 per cent), “ said the Department of Statistics in a report on ICT Use and Access by Individuals and Households, Malaysia, 2019.

The report also states that the percentage of households access to Internet increased 3.1 percentage points to 90.1

per cent in 2019 as compared to 87.0 per cent in 2018.

It adds that the percentage of households access to mobile phone remained at 98.2 per cent in 2019. On the other hand, the percentage of households access to computer decreased to 71.3 per cent in 2019 compared to 71.7 per cent in 2018.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the percentage of Internet usage in Malaysia increased to 84.2 per cent in 2019 compared to 81.2 per cent in 2018.

“The five most popular activities among the Internet users were anticipating social network (97.1 per cent ), downloading pictures, movies, videos or music; playing or downloading games (84.7 per cent), finding information on goods or services (83.5 per cent), telephoning over the Internet/ VoIP (77.4 per cent) and downloading software or applications (77.1 per cent),” he said.

He added that the percentage of individuals using computer also increased to 72.1 per cent in 2019 as compared to 70.5 per cent in 2018.

Meanwhile, he said the percentage of individuals using mobile phone remained at 97.9 per cent in 2019.