Unilever Malaysia to contribute food and personal hygiene products

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysians adjust to a new lifestyle prompted by limited daily movements, Unilever Malaysia has stepped up to contribute food items and personal hygiene products worth RM1.2 million for the vulnerable communities.

The contributions were distributed through various channels for medical frontliners, policemen on-duty, B40 households, single mothers, underprivileged children, the elderly, the homeless and refugees.

In a statement today, the consumer goods company, in partnership with the Health Ministry as their distribution channel, has contributed more than 22,000 Lifebuoy soaps, personal care and food products to medical frontliners.

The contribution was divided equally to 36 hospitals nationwide.

Food products worth RM677,000 were also distributed to more than 11,000 people, in partnership with community centres and organisations such as Kembara Kitchen and Total Lost Food Project.

They also have successfully distributed Walls ice cream and 9,500 face masks to a few beneficiaries, including the police in Klang Valley, children and the elderly under the care of the Welfare Department, the homeless under Kuala Lumpur City Hall and children under the PPR Pekan Kepong.

Unilever Malaysia-Singapore managing director Annemarieke de Haan said the gesture signified a big “thank you” to all healthcare workers and public servants.

“We are proud to be working with government partners, such as the Health Ministry, NGOs and other like-minded organisations to support those most vulnerable and in need during these trying times.

“We also recognise the incredible efforts of healthcare workers and public servants in keeping our communities safe and, on behalf of Unilever, we say thank you.”