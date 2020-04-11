2 Selangor Mansion residents suspected positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Selangor Mansion residents believed to be Covid-19 positive were taken to the hospital by an ambulance today.

The ambulance from the Setapak District Health Office (PKD) arrived at 11.30am.

Health Ministry (KKM) staff in full personal protective equipment (PPE) were spotted in the ambulance.

Sanitisation works were also carried out at areas where the two residents walked to get to the ambulance.

Checks found situation at the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion was under control and screening tests on residents were still on going.

Yesterday, 32 foreigners from the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion flats were taken by bus after there were suspected positive for Covid-19.

Both buildings are now under tight control by security forces.

Last Tuesday, the government ordered an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) on both buildings, following 15 Covid-19 positive cases discovered at both buildings.