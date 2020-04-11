Health Ministry to provide another lab for Covid-19 tests in Johor

JOHOR BARU: The Health Ministry will provide a new laboratory to conduct Covid-19 screening tests in Johor.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said this was part of their preparation to face any eventualities regarding the spread of Covid-19 in the southern region.

"The new laboratory will add to the available facilities in Johor currently conducting Covid-19 tests. At the moment, there are two laboratories in Johor conducting tests, namely the Sultanah Aminah Hospital laboratory and the Johor Baru Public Health Laboratory.

"The ministry is always proactive and prepared. In fact, the new laboratory is prepared," he said, adding that it was prepared to fast track tests with cooperation from private laboratories.

"This ensures that the results of the screenings can be acquired quickly and accurately," Dr Adham told reporters after visiting the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI), here.

The minister also denied a claim by certain quarters that the results of Covid-19 screenings were taking too long supposedly due to a lack of laboratory facilities.

"This is not an issue faced by the ministry. The present available laboratories can prepare the results within a reasonable period," he said.

On a separate matter, Dr Adham said the number of Malaysian workers in Singapore returning home was expected to show a downward trend following the republic's move to impose a stricter movement control over there.

He said during the first phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) here, a daily average of 1,400 arrivals were recorded at BSI, while 700 were recorded at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Gelang Patah.

"During the second phase of the MCO, the number increased to 2,000 at BSI and 1,000 at KSAB.

"In the third phase, we expect the number to decrease following a stricter movement control imposed in Singapore since last Tuesday (April 7)."

Dr Adham said the ministry was prepared in terms of its health screening capabilities at all entry points in the country.

"Malaysian workers returning home from Singapore have to present proof that they have tested negative for Covid-19. If not, we will be screening them and they will undergo quarantine for 14 days at gazetted quarantine stations.

"Those who have tested negative will still have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at home. Surprise checks will be conducted by the authorities (on those undergoing home quarantine)," said Dr Adham.