Ex-Court of Appeal judge KC Vohrah dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Karam Chand Vohrah, also known as KC Vohrah, has died this morning after a prolonged illness.

He was 83, and survived by his wife, Datin Beatrix Vohrah, and two children.

Vohrah had retired from the bench in 2002, after which he became a consultant at Lee Hishammuddin Allen and Gledhill.

He was also a member of the Institutional Reforms Committee set up during the previous Pakatan Harapan Government, and also served as a Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) member from 2002 to 2008.

“Suhakam wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Vohrah.

“We had the pleasure of working with him during his time as Suhakam commissioner from 2002 to 2008,” the commission said in a Facebook post today.

The Malaysian Bar Council also paid tribute to Vohrah, and described him as a man of high integrity.

Its president Salim Bashir, in conveying his condolences, said Vohrah’s passing left a great void in the legal fraternity.

“He was an exceptional gentleman, and a judge of high integrity and good temperament during his days on the bench.

“His judgement was usually couched in very simple language, succinctly to the issues at hand, and often used as authoritative references by judges and lawyers.

“Indeed we have lost a great legal luminary,” said Salim.