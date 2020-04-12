USM students urged to stay put

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) students whether on campus or in their hometowns have been told to stay put where they are.

USM deputy vice chancellor (student development affairs and alumni) Professor Dr Aldrin Abdullah said this follows recommendation by the Health Ministry for students staying on campus to remain where they are.

“USM asks for all students to adhere to all existing rules and requirements by staying put on campus while those who are at their hometowns are not allowed to enter the campus,” he said in a statement today.

He said USM recommended for on-campus students to stay, especially those who would have difficulties with online learning, even if there was an announcement allowing university students to leave the campus during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Aldrin added that if any students wished to go back, the university had no plans to provide bus services, nor would it bear their personal transportation costs.

He said it was advisable for students to comply with existing rules for the benefit of the public and the country, by supporting the hard work of the Health Ministry, the Higher Education Ministry and the National Security Council in breaking the Covid-19 transmission chain.

“USM continues to closely monitor and understands the feelings of students and parents in facing this situation, whether students on or off-campus.

“We will do our best to assist every student to ensure that they are comfortable, provided with good food, and ensure inclusive teaching and learning processes, especially those conducted online.”

Aldrin hoped that all USM students were well, and urged them to stay motivated and united in facing the Covid-19 situation.