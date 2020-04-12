Selangor Mansion records 32 new cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Mansion, one of the residential facilities in Kuala Lumpur under the enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), recorded 32 new cases today, bringing the total number of cases at the building to 75.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said Menara City One, another building under the EMCO recorded one additional case, with the total now at 31.

There was also one death from the cluster at the premises, a Pakistani national.

The number of positive cases at Malayan Mansion, however, did not change and remained at four cases, he added.

On April 9, it was reported that 15 positive cases had been detected at both Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion which subsequently led to the Health Ministry doing active tracking of their close contacts.

Many of those residing in these two places were reported to be foreigners.

Dr Noor Hisham also said district health officials were now carrying out case detection and tracking, following the death of a person from Covid-19 at the PKNS flats in Kampung Baru.

He also urged the public to refrain from stigmatising or discriminating the Covid-19 patients.

They should, instead, cooperate with the relevant agencies in battling the pandemic, Dr Noor Hisham said.

Currently, he said, there were about 12,000 Malaysians under quarantine at hotels and government quarantine centres, but no positive cases had been detected among them so far.