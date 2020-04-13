Perak to introduce S.M.A.R.T Iftar and online platform for Ramadhan

IPOH: The state government will introduce S.M.A.R.T Iftar @ Perak, a drive-through service for the people to buy their favourite delicacies, between 3pm and 6pm, during the fasting month

State housing, local government, transportation and tourism committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi said the initiative would only be carried out should Movement Control Order is lifted by April 28.

“The initiative will then immediately start on April 29 and a total of 1,000 traders will be stationed at selected bazaars in several districts to offer variety of food and delicacies.

“We hope the MCO will end by April 28. We have already received the green light from local authorities and Health Ministry to have this drive-though bazaar. We have identified 40 locations throughout the state.

“Should the MCO be extended, this initiative will automatically cease. So far we have identified two districts that are not suitable to have this drive-through bazaar following several factors- Kerian and Kuala Kangsar districts,” she said.

Nolee said that further discussion with traders and local authorities would be held to identify the suitable menu before they could be published on a website, that will be announced later.

Nolee added should the MCO be extended, the state government will introduce an online platform for people to place orders or self-pickup beginning April 24, which is the first day of Ramadan.

“Traders who are interested must register with the respective local authorities and refer to their websites for further details. There is no charge for traders to participate in this online platform, but they must take typhoid injection.

“Payment can be made online or cash on delivery (COD) and the food can be delivered to the customer’s home or self-pickup,” she said, adding that the state government would collaborate with Food Panda for the delivery process.