Almost 40pct of students can't study at home as they lack electronic devices

KUALA LUMPUR: Research conducted by the Education Ministry showed that 36.9 per cent of students nationwide do not possess any electronic devices.

The findings were part of the ministry’s research involving the teaching and learning platform (PdP) on access to communications technology among teachers and students.

Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said, according to the findings, 6 per cent of students have their own computers, 5.67 per cent own tablets, 9 per cent own laptops and 46 per cent have smartphones.

“The research involved more than 670,000 parents and almost 900,000 students and found that ownership of hardware and electronic devices for learning from home is limited.

“A total of 36.9 per cent from the students do not have any devices,” he told a press conference today.

He said despite the challenges, the ministry is looking into the best ways to deal with the problem.

He said from the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO), the ministry had stated that the basic principle of the guidelines was to consider the constraints faced by teachers and students in determining the method of education for students at home.

“There are limitations to online access and it is challenging for parents and their children who do not possess any electronic devices, "he said.

He had told the press conference said the ministry will step up its efforts to improve the TV Pendidikan (Educational TV) programme to help the teaching and learning process at home.