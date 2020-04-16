Dr Noor Hisham: Most Malaysian kids get Covid-19 from their parents

PUTRAJAYA: More than 300 people infected by Covid-19 in the country are those aged 14 and below, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said in the majority of the cases, the children became infected from either their parents.

“Most of the children tested positive for Covid-19 got it from their parents irrespective of their mother or father,” he said.

He said if both the children and parents test positive for Covid-19, they would be admitted to the same ward or room.

“However, if parents of Covid-19 patients test negative for infection and they want to look after their children, they are required to sign a letter of consent.

“Parents looking after the children at the ward are also required to wear personal protective equipment (PPEs),” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that from the total number of cases involving under-14s, 149 are aged between 10 and 14.

He said the remaining cases comprised children aged between five and nine as well as those below four-years-old.

On a separate matter, Dr Hisham reiterated that there was no scientific evidence which supported the use of disinfecting tunnels to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“We are also concerned over the side effects of the chemicals used for the disinfecting tunnels. We fear that the chemical may cause skin irritation or compound the health conditions of people who suffer from asthma,” he said.