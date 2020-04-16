Dr Noor Hisham: 'It is a recognition for the country'

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has described the recognition by a Chinese TV station which ranked him among ‘the world’s top doctors’ as a form of acknowledgement towards the efforts by the country in containing the spread of Covid-19.

The Health director-general also attributed the recognition to team effort displayed among health personnel within the ministry as well as frontliners from other ministries and also the private sector.

“I believe that this is a recognition for the country. What is important is for the Health Ministry to work together as one team in our fight against Covid-19.

“I would like to also thanked the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) who was instrumental in our effort to contain the spread of the virus.

“The ministry provided advise but the prime minister was the one who made the decision and executed the action (with regards to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order),” he told reporters here today.

It was reported that China Global TV Network (CGTN) recognised Dr Noor Hisham as one of the three leading doctors in the fight to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus worldwide, along with the US government’s infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci and New Zealand’s director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

The three were commended for weeks of calm, clear headedness besides being trustable sources of facts and information for their nation during the crisis.

Dr Noor Hisham, 56, who has been the Health director-general since 2013, has been called a “trusted face” by Malaysians.

“I am also thankful for the cooperation provided by other ministries in the enforcement of the MCO.

“They included the police, members of the armed forces, immigration department and personnel from other security and enforcement agencies.

“I would like to also extend my appreciation to the people and groups, which have come forward and helped us in the fight against the global pandemic,” he said.