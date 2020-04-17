IHH Healthcare offers beds to alleviate Covid-19 strain on public hospitals

KUALA LUMPUR: IHH Healthcare has allocated 200 beds across its network of 15 Pantai and Gleneagles Hospitals in Malaysia, to treat non-Covid-19 patients from public hospitals.

Its chief executive officer (Malaysia Operations Division) Jean-Francois Naa said IHH Healthcare is committed to ensuring the health and safety of the people, and fully supports efforts by the Health Ministry to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

“By allocating 200 beds for patients from public hospitals, we can ease the burden on the public healthcare system and enable them to focus on treating Covid-19 cases.

“Our laboratory in Malaysia, Pantai Premier Pathology, has also been supporting the ministry’s drive to increase testing capacity for suspected Covid-19 cases,” he said in the statement today.

Naa added that as healthcare providers, IHH has also pledged more than RM24 million to subsidise medical treatment of public hospital patients at its Gleneagles and Pantai Hospitals.

“IHH has loaned 20 ventilators to public hospitals for the treatment of patients in their Intensive Care Units. These ventilators are currently at the respective public hospitals for as long as they are needed during the outbreak,” he said.

All Pantai and Gleneagles Hospitals in Malaysia have implemented strict safety precautions and have set up designated areas within the hospital grounds to screen patients to protect its staff and other patients.

“This is for effective control which enables the hospitals to identify patients with symptoms of Covid-19. We isolate the patient to prevent any spread of the infection, and manage the case appropriately and comprehensively.

“Patients can continue with their existing care plans at all Pantai and Gleneagles Hospitals across Malaysia knowing they are in a safe environment,” Naa added.