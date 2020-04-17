Socso to do screening for workers, says CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) yesterday declared its readiness to undertake Covid-19 screening for workers who are set to resume work in selected industries during Phase 3 of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohamad said the organisation would implement the screening tests at clinics nationwide.

He, however, noted that this could only be done once the test kits had been identified and approved by the Health Ministry to be used by the panel clinics concerned.

“The Covid-19 test kits will be decided by the Health Ministry. It will advise us via the Human Resources Ministry on the type of test kits to be used.

“What we need to do now is to engage the clinics involved. Until then, we will wait for the appropriate test kits to be used at the clinics.”

On the social distancing aspect, Azman said Socso would discuss with the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) on how best to implement this rule and adhere to the procedures listed under the MCO.

“This will touch on the issues of social distancing or overcrowding on our part.”

Azman said Socso welcomed any clinic willing to participate in the screening of workers.

“We are open to adding them to our list. For now, we are relying on the list of health screening programmes.”

Earlier, International Trade and Industry Ministry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali announced that workers who were allowed to operate during the MCO period would be required to undergo Covid-19 screening.

The ministry will collaborate with the Human Resources Ministry to carry out the screening at more than 3,000 Socso panel health clinics nationwide, based on the Health Ministry’s guidelines.