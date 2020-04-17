Downward trend of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is seeing a downward trend in the number of individuals who tested positive for Covid-19.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said surveillance over severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza like-illness (ILI) cases also showed a decline.

He said if the country continues to see a downward trend for more than 14 days with no new cluster cases or sudden increase in cases at a location, it would be an indication that the virus is “lesser in the community.”

“Today I think is the best day as we have only recorded 69 Covid-19 positive cases. What is more important is to look into the trend.

“We are monitoring it every day in terms of SARI and ILI cases as well as looking into the locations.

“It is more important to identify the cluster cases to ensure there are no new clusters in any new areas. Hopefully, we can trace such cases through contact tracing,” he said.

Malaysia had recorded 35 Covid-19 cases on March 14 and ever since, the number has been on the rise, fluctuating occasionally, but predominantly recording over 100 cases daily.

Today, only 69 new Covid-19 cases were reported, while the total of ILI and SARI cases stood at 114.