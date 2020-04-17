Local charity disburses RM110k during MCO to those in need

SHAH ALAM: Local charity organisation Great Heart Charity Association (GHCA) and its volunteers have gone out of their way to aid those in need.

It disbursed a total of RM110,300 to members of the B40 community, the underprivileged and those seeking treatment for chronic illnesses following the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO), brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This amount includes RM103,400 in monetary aid given to 517 families who successfully applied for the Great Heart Covid-19 Relief Aid (GH-CRA), along with RM6,900 given out to 16 needy families in the form of groceries and other necessities.

Following the MCO being put in place, GHCA ran the GH-CRA campaign online, and the tremendous response saw it receiving 735 applications for financial aid.

“During a natural disaster, it is everyone’s responsibility to look out for each other, especially for us as a charity, we have the opportunity to spread warmth to those who feel neglected and forgotten,” said Great Heart founder See Swee Choy.

“Many of these individuals and families were not able to get to a supermarket themselves as they either had no transport or lacked the mobility to do so, with their family and friends not able to get groceries for them.

“Many also could not afford to purchase daily necessities as they were either food stall owners or part-time workers who lost their source of income due to the MCO, and struggled further upon notice of the MCO extension,” he said.

70-year-old Marimuthu was one of the beneficiaries who was not able to go out as he was an amputee, while all his children were struggling financially and were not able to help.

Upon hearing about his plight, GHCA’s assessment executive Nurul Faraheen Rosli gave him a call and got a grocery list from him, went to the nearest supermarket and bought everything he needed and delivered it to his doorstep.

“When I reached the house, he and his wife were already waiting at the gate, and were relieved to get some supplies,” said Nurul, whose trip to the supermarket was the first time she had left her house since the MCO began.

GHCA’s assessment team leader Lim Cheng Ern, who before the MCO would regularly meet with beneficiaries under the charity, now had to meet them under different circumstances by taking into account social distancing.

41-year-old Kalaivahni lost her income due to the temporary closure of her catering business, and saw Lim disbursing RM500 for her immediate needs.

“(The donation) is enough for her to get groceries and food for both her and her children, and will also pay for their education.

“It is a difficult time that we are living in, but I believe that we can all work together to make it a little better for those in need,” said Lim.

When the government announced that non-governmental organisations had to limit their efforts in order to better practice social distancing, GHC realised that online banking was the fastest way to disburse financial aid to those who really needed it.

Within seven days, the team was able to review and approve 517 out of 735 applications for the GH-CRA.

Individuals from the B40 community, as well as those undergoing treatment for chronic illnesses such as cancer or kidney failure, were prioritised in receiving the aid, with aid being given on a per-family basis.

Chin Sook Ching one of the recipient was thankful on how fast she was able to receive the financial aid.

Another recipient, Amizatul Azlin Rosli, was also thankful for the financial aid.

