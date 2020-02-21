Dr Mahathir chairs PH presidential council meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is chairing the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council meeting at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here tonight.

Dr Mahathir, who is also PH chairman, arrived at about 8.30pm, escorted by a security convoy.

He waved to media personnel who were waiting outside the building in a drizzle.

Among other PH leaders seen were Deputy Prime Minister and PH president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo.

The closed-door meeting is expected to last about two hours. -- Bernama