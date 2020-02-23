Muslims told to hold special prayers

KOTA BARU: Muslims here have been advised to hold special prayers (solat hajat) to seek an amicable end to the ongoing political intrigues in the country.

Kelantan Pas ulama council chief Datuk Hassan Mahmood said ideally the special prayers should be conducted at all mosques and surau after Maghrib and Isyak prayers tonight.

“Everyone including Pas members should perform the special prayers to seek Allah’s help in solving the current political issues in the country.

“We must pray so that the country’s administration will be led by a right leader,” he said in a statement tonight.

It was reported today that talk is rife on the possible change of government with new political alliance forged after a spate of meetings held by top leaders from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Barisan Nasional, Pas and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

They held separate meetings at several locations in Kuala Lumpur.

Nearly 20 cars were also seen entering Istana Negara and leave hours later.