'New government likely with sufficient seats'

PETALING JAYA: A political realignment involving the formation of a new government is expected to take place soon following the support of more than adequate Parliamentary seats garnered by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

It is learnt that the number of seats said to be backing the Prime Minister now stands at 130.

Sources informed NSTP that the 130 figure was reached through a collective agreement involving five political parties comprising Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), UMNO, PKR splinter faction, PAS and Amanah.

A party insider said the presence of many leaders at Hotel Sheraton Petaling Jaya was to show that the formation of a new government was no longer a mere speculation, nor was it a mere rumour.

"It will also see reallignmnet in several states, including Kedah and Perak. Whatever it is, this is historical and symbolises unity in the country," said the source.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is also present at the Sheraton Hotel. As he entered the holding room here, an applause broke among supporters. Others present were Melaka Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof and Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The Dewan Rakyat's full make-up stands at 222 seats. The ruling pact - Pakatan Harapan has 129 seats in the lower house of Parliament comprising Bersatu (26); Amanah (11); DAP (42); and PKR (50).

Meanwhile the remainder is made-up of Barisan Nasional with 42 seats, which is made up of Umno (39);

MCA (2) and MIC (1).

The others in the Dewan Rakyat are Parti Warisan Sabah (9); UPKO (1); PAS (18); GPS (18);

GBS (3); PSB (1); and Independent (1).