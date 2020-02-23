PM to announce new government coalition, says Annuar

PETALING JAYA: The formation of a new government coalition is “very likely,” Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

Annuar said the party is waiting for an announcement on the new coalition by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He however said, the formation of a new coalition must be done according to the Constitution and nodded when asked if the coalition is made up of Bersatu, Umno and Pas.

“You have to read and must follow the Constitution and the Agong," he said when met after leaving the dinner for MPs at the Sheraton Hotel around 9:45pm.

When asked if Pakatan Harapan is over, Annuar answered, “think so.”

He also said that Umno will not join Bersatu and that the party will remain “intact.”

More to come