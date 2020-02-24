Reform agenda to continue, says Azmin

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the “reformasi” (reform) struggle will be continued despite the infighting between him and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this to the media amid speculation of the formation of a unity government to deny Anwar the premiership, which was decided by the Pakatan Harapan presidential council before the last general election.

“Thank you to all (journalists) who have been waiting here for a long time. God willing, we will continue the struggle in our reform agenda to develop the country and bring prosperity to all Malaysians,” he said when met at the Sheraton Hotel, here.

Earlier, Azmin along with his allies in PKR held a meeting at the hotel. They were later joined by leaders from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno, and Pas.

Rumours on the unity government spread like wildfire on Sunday.

Asked on the outcome of Sunday’s meeting, Azmin remained tight-lipped.

When pressed further on Anwar’s remark that PKR was betrayed by some traitors, Azmin declined comment.