PKR leaders gather at HQ for central leadership meeting

PETALING JAYA: Several PKR leaders have arrived at the party headquarters here, where a special central leadership meeting will convene following talks of a possible formation of a new government coalition after a flurry of political party meetings yesterday.

PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil. - NSTP/EIZAIRI SHAMSUDIN

Among the leaders are PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, PKR vice-presidents Nurul Izzah Ismail and Chang Lih Kang, PKR parliamentary chief whip Datuk Johari Abdul, PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil, PKR treasurer-general Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew, central leadership member Dr Lee Boon Chye and Pahang PKR chief Fuziah Salleh.

Pahang PKR chief Fuziah Salleh. -NSTP/EIZAIRI SHAMSUDIN

More than 30 party members were seen at the main entrance leading to PKR’s headquarters.

A supporter was also heard shouting ‘Reformasi!’

PKR treasurer-general Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew. -NSTP/EIZAIRI SHAMSUDIN

A press conference is expected to be held after the meeting.