PKR leaders gather at HQ for central leadership meeting

PETALING JAYA: Several PKR leaders have arrived at the party headquarters here, where a special central leadership meeting will convene following talks of a possible formation of a new government coalition after a flurry of political party meetings yesterday.
Among the leaders are PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, PKR vice-presidents Nurul Izzah Ismail and Chang Lih Kang, PKR parliamentary chief whip Datuk Johari Abdul, PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil, PKR treasurer-general Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew, central leadership member Dr Lee Boon Chye and Pahang PKR chief Fuziah Salleh.
More than 30 party members were seen at the main entrance leading to PKR’s headquarters.
A supporter was also heard shouting ‘Reformasi!’
A press conference is expected to be held after the meeting.