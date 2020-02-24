Dr Mahathir not the mastermind, says Ramasamy

KUALA LUMPUR: Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P Ramasamy is confident Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was not the mastermind behind the move to form a new government without DAP, Amanah and PKR.

He stressed Dr Mahathir would unlikely relinquish his position as the prime minister if he was the prime mover of the plot which saw the departure of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and several PKR members of parliament from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“I doubt Tun Mahathir is the mastermind. (If not) why did he resign,” he told reporters outside PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s residence, here.

Ramasamy said this in response to speculations that Dr Mahathir was the person responsible in an attempt to get rid of DAP, PKR and Amanah from the government.

Bersatu earlier announced that it had officially left the PH coalition followed by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s announcement that 11 PKR members of parliament had left the party.

Ramasamy also explained he came to Anwar’s residence to show his solidarity to the PKR president, but Anwar was not at home as he was still at the party's headquarters in Petaling Jaya.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was later seen arriving at the residence. She smiled and waved at reporters before making her way inside the house.