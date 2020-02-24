We are not traitors, this is to save Malaysia - former PKR members

KUALA LUMPUR: 11 former PKR members, branded as traitors, tonight claimed that their actions were meant to save the country.

“Those who try to oust the prime minister are the actual traitors because they are more concerned with the transition of power being implemented instead of executing policies needed to strengthen the economy and improve the people’s wellbeing.

“In this respect, we have taken proactive measures to thwart attempts to topple the prime minister,” they said in a joint statement.

The 11 include former PKR Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin who were both sacked by the party today.

The rest are PKR MPs who quit following the sacking of the two - Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota and former Foreign Minister), Baru Bian (Selangau and former Works Minister), Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak and former deputy Transport minister), Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat and Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker), Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (Segamat), Ali Biju (Saratok), Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo) and Jonathan Yasin (Ranau).

They also said their action had been justified when the other side realised their mistakes and came out making statements to support Dr Mahathir to continue with his premiership until the end of the term.

The 11 also described the attempt to force Dr Mahathir to set a date for the transition of power as malicious and trying to depict Dr Mahathir as a “lame duck PM”.

“Last Friday, we saw an attempt by some of PH top leaders forcing the prime minister to set a date to resign and proceed with the transition of power to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The campaign, which started a few months ago, has gained momentum to divert the people’s attention from efforts to restore the country’s economy and make institutional reforms. Such a campaign has eroded the people and investors’ confidence towards the Pakatan Harapan government’s credibility.

“Also, to change the prime minister in the middle of the term will give a wrong signal to the people and investors. Mid-term transition of power will undermine the continuity of policies and the people’s perception towards the PH government.”