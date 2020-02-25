Agong's meeting with MPs ongoing

KUALA LUMPUR: MPs were seen arriving at Istana Negara in stages, to have an audience with the Yang Dipertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Pas MPs came in a bus at 2.45pm.

A bas ferrying MPs seen arriving at Istana Negara. - NSTP/Hairul Anuar Rahim

However, it was not known if all 18 Pas MPs were present together for the personal interview with the King.

Earlier, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik arrived at 2.20pm.

Dr Maszlee Malik waves at the media upon arriving at Istana Negara. - NSTP/Hairul Anuar Rahim

Among MPs that have arrived at 3.30pm were Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (GPS-Petra Jaya), Datuk Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (GPS-Santubong), Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (GPS-Batang Sadong), Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein (Umno-Sembrong), Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Umno-Gua Musang), Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (STAR-Keningau).

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof gestures as he arrives at Istana Negara. -NSTP/Hairul Anuar Rahim

At 3.35pm, other Umno MPs also arrived in two buses.

Earlier today, Barisan Nasional and Pas MPs gathered at Menara Dato Onn for a short briefing and lunch.