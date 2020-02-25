'Dr Mahathir must end political drama soon'

KOTA KINABALU: Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad must end the current turmoil gripping Malaysian politics to uphold the country’s stability, said Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) academician Dr Romzi Ationg.

The local political analyst said that the current political impasse is bad for the nation in the long-run, as Malaysia needs political stability.

"I am not sure how long this (political unrest) will last, but certainly, Tun M must end this drama as soon as possible.

"As an Interim Prime Minister, he should focus on ruling the country effectively in accordance with the will of the people.

"He also needs to emphasise the importance of strong government and avoid any move that can lead to possible ethnic tension in this country," he said.

Romzi believes that Dr Mahathir knows that the country’s political parties would provide solid support for him for the sake of political stability, despite his resignation.

"Despite his promise to hand over the prime minister post (to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), some remain unconvinced. At the same time, there are some quarters that are unhappy with various issues within the PH government, and specifically within PKR.

"In addition, politicians across the political landscape are trying to pursue their interests. The current political turmoil is due to politicians pursuing their personal agenda," he said.

On Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali being sacked from PKR and accused of sabotaging Pakatan Harapan (PH) to form a backdoor government, Dr Lee Kuok Tiung of UMS said it is known that Azmin had always been supportive of Dr Mahathir staying on as the Prime Minister for his full term.

"He was labelled as a ‘traitor’ by his ex-colleagues in PH mainly because he was accused of masterminding the move to form a new alliance. The heat within PKR is not an overnight problem, but has been brewing for quite a while.

"There’s always rivalry within PKR, like any other party. We saw it in the Kajang Move before, and we saw the heat between 'Invoke & Kartel' groups within PKR," said the political analyst.

The Kartel group refers to Azmin and his supporters, while Invoke alludes to former party vice-president Rafizi Ramli.

"What triggered the other nine Members of Parliament quitting PKR was PKR’s sacking of Azmin (the deputy president) and Zuraidah Kamaruddin (the vice-president). I see that as the trigger," he added.

At the same time, Lee is bewildered by DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara’s declarations of support for Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister now.

He said perhaps the three parties believe they can still form the government – but it would be tough without Dr Mahathir's support.

"We are not only talking about the federal government, but a few state governments, including Perak, Melaka, and Johor. I respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s role in resolving this (political) crisis.

"It started with the appointment of the Interim Prime Minister yesterday. It’s interesting to note, why (Dr) Mahathir and not Anwar (as Interim Prime Minister). It prompts us to ask could it be because (Dr) Mahathir has managed to convince the King that he has the majority?" Lee added.