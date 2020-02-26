Johor Sultan meets with state reps

JOHOR BARU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has arrived at the Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim in Bukit Timbalan here for a meeting with state representatives.

The ruler, who drove a maroon four wheel drive vehicle, arrived at 2.44pm.

Earlier, some 30 state representatives were seen entering the building, which houses the old State Assembly.

Amongst them were Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Johor Parti Amanah Negara chief Aminolhuda Hassan and Exco members including Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar, Liow Cai Tung and Tan Chen Choon.

Also present was state Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

It was earlier reported that all state representatives have seen summoned for an audience with Sultan Ibrahim.

It is believed the meeting was called following the current political developments.