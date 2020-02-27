Mukhriz remains Kedah Menteri Besar

ALOR STAR: Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has retained his position of Menteri Besar through the unified support of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) state assemblymen.

The majority support of the state assembly also maintains the state government, thus quashing talk of crossovers to Barisan Nasional (BN), Mukhriz told a press conference today.

He said the decision was presented to the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallahuddin Badlishah, during an audience with the Ruler this morning.

"His Majesty has allowed the state government to continue under the present leadership," said Mukhriz, who is also Bersatu deputy president.

The state is now administered by a Bersatu-PH government, consolidating 19 out of 36 state seats in a simple majority.