Bersatu teams up with BN and PAS to form Johor government

JOHOR BARU: Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said it decided to form a new coalition with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pas, after a discussion with the party's central leadership.

Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had given his consent on the new coalition.

"The new coalition will consist of Bersatu, Umno, MCA, MIC, PAS and several individuals. At the moment, there is no MCA assemblymen but they have been included in the coalition,” he told reporters at his official residence, here.

Dr Sahruddin said the coalition would hold a meeting to discuss the list of candidates for the new Menteri Besar post, which will be presented to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

"There is an urgent need to form a state government. We will hold the meeting as soon as possible."

Earlier, the Johor Palace had issued a statement that Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was satisfied with the formation of a new coalition to form the state government.

This after the Ruler personally interviewed each state representative to hear their stand on which party they supported.

Following the interviews, it was found that 28 representatives supported the new coalition, while 26 supported Pakatan Harapan (PH).

However, assemblymen from Simpang Jeram and Puteri Wangsa, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Mazlan Bujang respectively, were not able to attend the interview.

Salahuddin, who is also Pulai member of Parliament, said he was not able to attend the interview as he was summoned to Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang Dipertuan Agong, at the same time.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said he had yet to make a stand.

"I will wait for an instruction from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad before making a decision," said Mazlan, who is Johor Bersatu chairman, when contacted.