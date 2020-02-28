'No Parliament meeting on Monday as request does not follow house rules'

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no special Dewan Rakyat meeting on March 2 for the house to decide on who will be the next Prime Minister.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said this in a statement, today.

He said that this is because the letter he received notifying him on the government’s decision for the house to convene for a special meeting does not fulfil obligations under the House rule.

Ariff said that he had received a letter from interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stating that the government has agreed for the House to be called for a meeting on March 2.

However, the letter does not adhere to Standing Order 11(3), Ariff said.

“Based on the standing order, the notification and data of the meeting will be issued by me as the Yang di-Pertua Dewan Rakyat. Up to now, no notice has been issued.

“I am also of the view that… this special meeting will be done after a notification from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the process of selecting the (next) prime minister.

“As such, I have decided there will be no special Dewan Rakyat on March 2, 2020,” he added.

Ariff said that he will, however, follow developments on the matter, and that further statements on the notice and date of the special meeting will be announced later.