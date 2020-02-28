'Anwar gets most nominations among PH parliamentarians for PM post'

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council believes that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has garnered the most number of nominations from parliamentarians to assume the post of prime minister.

This is despite the palace’s statement today in which the King confirmed that he had yet to come to a decision on which member of parliament (MP) commanded the confidence of the majority of Dewan Rakyat members.

In a statement issued today, the PH presidential council claimed that Anwar obtained the most number of nominations from MPs based on a system that was determined by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah several days ago.

“The council welcomes the media statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin. We express thanks on the consent given by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong to continue efforts to find ways to resolve the issue of the appointment of the Prime Minister in line with our Federal Constitution.

“The council believes that Anwar should be given a chance to have an audience with the King to prove that he has the confidence from the majority of the members of parliament.

“The council puts its trust on the process, discretion and wisdom of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong to find a solution in the process of appointing the Prime Minister,” said the statement.