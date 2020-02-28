10 ex-PKR MPs led by Azmin join Bersatu?

KUALA LUMPUR: Led by Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, 10 former PKR MPs reportedly joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today.

A party source, who confirmed this, said the MPs also expressed their agreement for Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be considered as the eighth prime minister with the permission of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The 10 MPS are Mohamed Azmin, Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang), Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Baru Bian (Selangau), Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak), Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Ali Biju (Saratok) and Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo).

Another MP, Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (Segamat) joined as the party’s associate member.

It was reported earlier that Ranau MP Jonathan Yassin together with 11 others led by Mohamed Azmin had announced their departure from PKR.

However, it was believed that Jonathan was not present in a meeting at Yayasan Al-Bukhary today and had not submitted his application to join Bersatu.

With the recent development, only 10 former PKR MPs have so far quit the party following the political crisis on Sunday.