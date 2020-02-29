Sabah PKR refutes claim 3,144 members quit party

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR has denied that 3,144 party members of the Libaran division quit on Friday.

In a statement today, its communication director Adam Fistival Wilfred said only 32 individuals, including division committee members, have left the party.

"We rubbish former Libaran division chief Jaffari Waliam's claim that 3,144 members have left the party, when it was only 32 people," he said.

Yesterday, Jaffari made a statement claiming that 3,144 members from 23 out of 25 branches of the Libaran division quit the party after losing confidence in the leadership.

At a press conference, Jaffari said that PKR leaders have failed to manage the party and only care about the interests of certain groups, while sidelining others, especially "original fighters".

He also said that Sabah PKR’s Libaran division will be forced to dissolve as there are no longer enough members to form the division following the mass exodus.

Jaffari noted that the Libaran division has the most members in Sabah.

