MCA reiterates support for Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA will remain steadfast with Barisan Nasional (BN) and will be in the same wavelength with the coalition in nominating Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the party would need to acknowledge that it only has two seats in Parliament and as such has limited political influence.

He said though MCA was the first political party to propose that Parliament be dissolved, the suggestion also received wide support from Umno, MIC, PBRS and Pas.

However, based on current political development, the dissolution of Parliament was no longer an option, as such all had agreed to nominate Muhyiddin, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, as the 8th Prime Minister.

“Irrespective of who will form the next government, diversity must the element which must be supported by the new leadership line-up.

“MCA must ensure that the new government must maintain the diversity in the country’s administration which needs to be strengthened from time to time,” he said in his speech at the MCA’s 71st anniversary celebrations, here, today.

Wee said irrespective if MCA wins or loses, it will always be with BN based on the party's strong coalition spirit.

He said unity and a sense of belonging were an important element in the success of the BN spirit.

“The PH government's performance in the last 22 months has been disappointing and the biggest challenge we will face is on the economy and inter-racial relations.

“Only by addressing the issue well can the MCA, BN ​​and the country return to the right track. This is MCA's future direction.

“I know the bigger challenges are ahead. In this turbulent political climate, the theme of this year's MCA celebration, which reads 'Freedom, Democracy and Justice' is timely, ”he said.

He also reminded members of the MCA that any political struggle was ultimately based on ideological competition and people's support.

“Without ideology, there is no public support. In fact, if there are many sources (of ideology), they will just amount to nothing more than an empty fragile shells, "he said.

MCA holds two parliamentary seats in Ayer Hitam (Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong) and Tanjung Piai (Datuk Dr Wee Jeck Seng), Johor.

