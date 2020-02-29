Put aside self-interest, Global Bersih tells politicians

KUALA LUMPUR: Global Bersih said it is deeply concerned about the current political development in Malaysia.

The Geneva based organisation also condemned the recent political machinations, and their instigators, which had left the country in an unprecedented crisis.

“The current political turmoil had been caused by irresponsible politicians from all political divide who placed their own self-interest ahead of that of the nation, and in turn had severely eroded trust in the political system.

“The lack of transparency and unpredictable nature of the ongoing political turmoil had also led to widespread confusion, frustration and anxiety,” it said in a statement, today.

Global Bersih also urged lawmakers from all parties to assume their responsibilities as elected representatives of the rakyat and put aside self-interest and internal power struggles to act in the best interest of the nation;

It said the appointment of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet must be made in full accordance with the Federal Constitution and relevant rules and processes.

"All parties involved should make best efforts to resolve the situation as soon as possible, so that a new government can focus its energies on tackling the many challenges facing the country today rather than spending time on internal political power play,"

It added that regardless of how the current impasse is resolved, the resulting government must continue with the implementation of the reforms necessary to ensure good governance, minimise the risk of corruption and abuse of power, and create the conditions for social and economic progress for all.

"These include reforms in the GE14 manifesto on the basis of which Pakatan Harapan was elected, and reforms proposed by Global Bersih and Bersih 2.0. to enable free and fair elections.

"These institutional reforms are essential to empower Malaysians and to provide the checks and balances necessary to develop our country into a truly mature democracy."

