Tun M: Anwar 'crazy' for PM post

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today claimed that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was ‘crazy’ for the country’s Prime Ministerial (PM) post.

But Anwar’s hope to be a PM faded due to lack of support from the people.

Dr Mahathir, who is Langkawi MP, said the people’s support shifted to him instead.

“Anwar was definitely ‘crazy’ about becoming the Prime Minister. But he cannot be (PM) because in the past, he had so much support. But now, people support me and saying please do not let him become (PM),” alleged Dr Mahathir during a closed door meeting with Bersatu Youth and Women leaders as well as division chiefs at Perdana Leadership Foundation.

A video of Dr Mahathir saying this was streamed live on Parti Amanah Negara’s Facebook page but has since been taken down.

Asked by an unidentified party member if Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had decided to break ranks in Bersatu to stop Anwar’s plan to be the next PM, Dr Mahathir said it was not the case.

“Anwar is just being used as an excuse. Actually, on the day of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting, I was told by my political secretary that Anwar would demand that I appoint him as deputy prime minister.

“So we were angry but Anwar did not do so. In turn, everyone supported me. So, he (Muhyiddin) was looking for a reason for crisis. He did not get it out of Anwar, so when Bersatu quit PH, that is why the crisis happened,” said Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir said he had thought that by resigning last Monday, Anwar could potentially have the chance to take over his place.

However, Dr Mahathir said there were people who still wanted him to stay.

“If the people want me to contest, I will. If I get more votes, then I will come back. But Anwar thought that he would get it instead.

“I am sad that I lost because he had asked PH to name him as the PM candidate. I had gotten 92 votes and if I obtained 60 more, I will get the majority.

“But he demanded that he be nominated although he knew he would never get it,” said Dr Mahathir.